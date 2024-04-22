Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.74

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 63285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,542,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

