Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 8,643,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,384,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

