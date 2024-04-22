Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.44. 552,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 739,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) by 1,064.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Mullen Automotive worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

