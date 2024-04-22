Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.44. 552,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 739,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
