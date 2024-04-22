Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 23,519,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 73,307,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

