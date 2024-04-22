Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.42 and last traded at $332.88. 268,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,974,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.40 and a 200-day moving average of $400.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

