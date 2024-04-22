Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $51.60. 282,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

