Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,454,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 1,117,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

