Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 205 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.05. The company had a trading volume of 405,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,728. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

