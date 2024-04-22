Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 20,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,914 call options.

Fluor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FLR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.12. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $31,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

