Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 525 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 914,914 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

