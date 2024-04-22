Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.84. 356,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

