Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVV traded up $6.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.85. 2,439,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,365. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.52 and its 200 day moving average is $479.37. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.