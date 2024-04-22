Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,097 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 749,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,941. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

