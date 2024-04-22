Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,241 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 361.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 219,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

