Monument Capital Management Sells 7,878 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 505,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 324,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,784,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.73. 547,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,507. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

