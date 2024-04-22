Monument Capital Management Buys 229 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $721.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

