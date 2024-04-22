Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.13% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

AVSU stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The company has a market cap of $241.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.