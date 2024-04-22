PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 8.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $46,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

