AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.35. 13,795,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,230,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

