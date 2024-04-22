Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $293.75. 43,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 347,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

