BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $759.93 and last traded at $751.03. 159,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 624,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $805.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

