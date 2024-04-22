Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $417.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,650,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,779,102. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

