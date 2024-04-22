Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. 165,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

