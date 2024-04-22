Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

