Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $396.02 and last traded at $396.44. 5,858,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,762,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

