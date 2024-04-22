Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.73. The stock had a trading volume of 942,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,366. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

