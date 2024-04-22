PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.5% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 2,372,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,392,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

