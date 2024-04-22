CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.95. 262,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,824,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.