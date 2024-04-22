Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.89 and last traded at $146.73. Approximately 20,742,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 73,915,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.64.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

