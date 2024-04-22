Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $21,495,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $3,244,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Oracle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $114.81. 2,726,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,219. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

