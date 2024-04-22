Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 4.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,616,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,255,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

