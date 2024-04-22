Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 1,296,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,831,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.