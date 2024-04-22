Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 8.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.69. 127,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 499,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

