Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Up 4%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07. 4,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 45,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

