holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, holoride has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $137,045.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.56 or 0.04817022 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00058827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00022564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003648 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,747,390 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 852,926,890 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01261966 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $124,873.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.