Metahero Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

