Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
