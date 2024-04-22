Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $336,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $416,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,905. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

