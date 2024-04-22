Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TEGNA worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,103 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 424,579 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,163,000 after buying an additional 499,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 561,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,259. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

