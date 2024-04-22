Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.22% of The GEO Group worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The GEO Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The GEO Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.