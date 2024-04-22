Elite Life Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after buying an additional 726,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 782,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,101. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

