Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 865,026 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8,888.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after buying an additional 543,438 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. 2,014,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,772. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

