Elite Life Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

