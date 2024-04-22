Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 19,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

