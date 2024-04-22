Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.07% of NOV worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 0.6 %

NOV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

