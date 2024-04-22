Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AEM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,858. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

