Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 30,550 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Brookfield by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 683,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,895. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

