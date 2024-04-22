Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,034,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,074. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

