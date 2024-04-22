Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,096. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

