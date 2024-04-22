Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 838,651 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,341. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

